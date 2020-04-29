Eversendai inks MoU with Hyundai for global partnership

PETALING JAYA: Eversendai Corp Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Eversendai Offshore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd to be global strategic partners in modular construction work in the construction and energy industries.

The group stated the two parties will collaborate to explore business opportunities in the international market including delivering competitive proposals based on the joint expertise and experience of both partners.

Eversendai’s executive chairman and group managing director, Tan Sri A K Nathan commented the relationship between the two was established through the successful delivery of many projects.

“I am very pleased with this alliance and I believe our association could propel our business opportunities further and this collaboration will be an important milestone for Eversendai going forward,” he said in a press release.

Eversendai revealed that the project secured from the partnership will be carried out in its 200,000 square meter waterfront fabrication yard in RAK Maritime City, Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The group pointed out that the facility has already undertaken similar modularised projects on a turnkey basis with engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) scope for the Offshore Support Facility Building for the Al-Zour Refinery for Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).