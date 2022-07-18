Eversendai secures contracts worth over RM1.6b in last few months

PETALING JAYA: Eversendai Corp Bhd has clinched contracts worth more than RM1.6 billion in the last few months up to June in its main markets of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore and Malaysia from repeat and new clients, said managing director Tan Sri AK Nathan.

“The group’s construction order book currently stands at RM2.13 billion as at June 2022 and is expected to grow further in the coming months,” he added.

These newly secured contracts include museum project in Abu Dhabi, the King Salman Park-Loop bridges project in Saudi Arabia, the Cultural Center Education City in Qatar, the Bandaranaike International Airport Development Project, Sri Lanka (funded by the Japanese government), the Keppel Tower and the Labrador Projects in Singapore and the SK Nexilis copper foil manufacturing plant project in Sabah, Malaysia.

“As the group moves into the next phase of recovery and rebuilding, we will concentrate on reshaping the Eversendai group with a renewed focus on our core fundamental values in geographical regions where we have been traditionally strong to seize the various emerging opportunities.”

He said there are many interesting and new prospective projects in the pipeline which the group is confident it will be able to secure going into the second half of 2022.

“This combination should enable us to stay resilient against further external shocks and overcome any obstacles and forge ahead with the ability to continue delivering value to all our stakeholders,” he added.