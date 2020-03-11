Eversendai wins RM490.1m contracts in MENA region

PETALING JAYA: Eversendai Corp Bhd has secured a number of projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) valued at RM490.1 million.

The new wins bring its current outstanding order book to a near all-time high of RM2.69 billion.

The group said in a filing with the stock exchange that the contracts include a 55-storey luxurious commercial tower project in Morocco, North Africa and two commercial towers in Lusail City Development in Doha, Qatar.

Eversendai highlighted that the construction industry in Qatar is expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, it also won a facility control centre and an administrative building project for a metro station in Saudi Arabia.

“Our entry into North Africa is another testament of sustaining our fundamental values and capitalising on long established client relationships in delivering projects without compromise. We remain optimistic in the regions where we operate with many

new opportunities in the pipeline,” said Eversendai executive chairman and managing director Tan Sri A K Nathan.

At 2.35pm, Eversendai’s share price was trading 1.5 sen higher at 28 sen on 784,400 shares done.