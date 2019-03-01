Ewein posts record net profit of RM42m in FY18

KUALA LUMPUR: Ewein Bhd posted a net profit of RM6.05 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 compared with a net loss of RM6.54 million a year ago mainly contributed from property development segment for higher percentage of completion and property units sold.

Its revenue more than doubled to RM44.18 million from RM17.49 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the full year period, Ewein’s net profit jumped 10 folds to RM42.01 million compared with RM3.85 million in the previous year contributed

from property development segment in which higher percentage of completion and properties units sold.

Revenue also doubled to RM204.24 million from RM98.99 million in the previous year.

Ewein president and group managing director Datuk Ewe Swee Kheng (pix) said it is pleased to announce a record year for Ewein amidst such challenging times in the property market.

“Our maiden property project City of Dreams received overwhelming response from market, and the units were taken up by a majority of local buyers as well as international buyers from Singapore, China, Indonesia, Europe, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The take-up rate for that project currently stands at above 80%.”

He said this is Ewein’s best financial performance since its listing in 2008, and it attributed its success to the uniqueness and location of its product offerings.

“We have also been consistently making genuine efforts to get closer to our buyers as well as understand the needs and desire of our valued customers. Ewein places importance in listening to and monitoring the market’s demands, and we will continue to do so to implement our findings in upcoming projects.”

Currently, through its subsidiary Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd, the group is constructing its maiden property development project in Penang, a luxury sea-front development known as “City of Dreams” in Bandar Tanjong Pinang, overlooking Gurney Drive. City of Dreams has a gross development value of RM800 million and is situated on a 3.67-acre land. The 40-storey freehold property development features 572 sea-view units ranging from 1,097 sq ft to 1,335 sq ft in size. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.