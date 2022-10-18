Ex-chairman of Caely files defamation lawsuit against company, board

PETALING JAYA: Former Caely Holdings Bhd executive chairman Datuk Wira Ng Chun Hau has filed a defamation lawsuit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Caely and its board of directors over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Caely in a press release on Oct 6, 2022 alleged that Ng had misappropriated funds amounting to RM30.55 million involving wholly owned subsidiary Caely (M) Sdn Bhd during his tenure as chairman from February 2021 to May 2022.

Ng is seeking damages for libel against Caely and its board of directors, saying Caely has made several wrongful and baseless accusations which are defamatory against him.

“The publication of the statements was made maliciously with an ill motive to divert the attention of the public and authorities from the true wrongdoers to Ng,” he said in a statement.

Ng said the allegation has caused serious harm to his reputation in the corporate world and the public at large, causing him to suffer distress and embarrassment.

He will also be applying for an injunction to restrain Caely and its board of directors.

On Oct 5, Caely’s new board of directors lodged a police report against 12 of its former directors, including Ng, requesting the police to investigate possible crime and misappropriation of funds that caused losses to Caely as well as concealment of malpractice.