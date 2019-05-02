Ex-Kosmo directors, accounts manager jailed, fined

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Monday convicted two former directors and an accounts manager of Kosmo Technology Industrial Bhd for furnishing false statements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

Kosmo group managing director Datuk Norhamzah Nordin and executive director Mohd Azham Mohd Noor, both 54, were charged in 2011 with eight counts of furnishing false statements to Bursa Malaysia in relation to Kosmo’s revenue figures in its unaudited quarterly reports from 2006 to 2007.

The Sessions Court found the revenue figures, which ranged from RM7 million to RM40 million to be false as it contained fictitious sales.