ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia completes 2C-check on Falcon 2000

KUALA LUMPUR: ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia (ExecuJet), a Dassault Aviation subsidiary, has completed a 2C heavy maintenance check on a business jet, Dassault Falcon 2000 at its facility in Subang Airport.

The 2C work scope includes extensive removal and reinstallation of the entire cabin, airframe panels and detailed inspections to detect corrosion, and for this project, the landing gear was required to be removed and sent to the workshop for overhaul, the company said in a statement on Dec 19.

ExecuJet regional vice-president (Asia) Ivan Lim said that the jet was a Philippine-registered aircraft.

“Being a member of the Dassault maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) network brings strategic advantage because of the close collaboration and sharing of expertise at the aircraft manufacturer’s level on this project.

“I would like to thank our customer for the confidence they placed in us and also thank Dassault Aviation in France and the United States for the great collaborative teamwork on this significant MRO milestone here in Asia,” he said.

Lim also said that the Falcon 2000 is Dassault Aviation’s most prolific aircraft in Asia.

“We see enormous potential for this super mid-size aircraft in the Asian markets, especially Southeast Asia.

“Coincidentally, these are markets where we have established a significant presence and reach over the years,” he said. - Bernama