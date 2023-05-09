ExecuJet to display MRO capabilities at Selangor Aviation Show 2023

PETALING JAYA: ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia (ExecuJet), a Dassault Aviation company, will showcase its range of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services at the Selangor Aviation Show 2023 (SAS 2023) to be held from tomorrow to Saturday.

ExecuJet, which is Malaysia’s largest business aviation MRO services provider, is an exhibitor of the event at Subang Airport’s Skypark Regional Aviation Centre (RAC).

Regional vice-president Asia Ivan Lim said, “As a key player in the region, we are thrilled to participate and exhibit our offerings at the Selangor Aviation Show and play our part in supporting the industry and promoting business aviation in Malaysia.

“The growth of the business aviation industry in Asia – coupled with Malaysia’s highly skilled and qualified workforce in the aviation sector – has enabled our MRO capabilities to steadily grow.”

He noted that Malaysia has set a target of capturing almost half of Asia’s MRO market and 5% of the global MRO market by 2030.

ExecuJet will showcase its expanded range of MRO capabilities, which include airframe maintenance, cabin interior refurbishment and avionics upgrades. Its maintenance facility at Subang Airport is certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, European Aviation Safety Agency and US Federal Aviation Authority, Civil Aviation Administration of China and other civil aviation regulators around the world.

In addition, ExecuJet will promote its new purpose-built MRO facility, which is expected to open in the first half of next year. The facility, which is in development, measures 149,500 sq ft and can accommodate 10-15 business jets of various sizes simultaneously, including the ultra-large cabin Dassault Falcon 10X as well as the recently certified Falcon 6X which will start customer deliveries this year.

Lim said, “In the first phase of the construction, we completed the hangar steel structure, the roof and the reinforced concrete slab floor, marking significant milestones. Other works in the hangar and annex building are progressing well and within the timeline we set.

“We are now entering the construction’s second phase which involves exterior finishing works and interior works. Once complete, the facility will be replete with huge hangar space, corporate and customers offices in addition of recreational areas, apron area and back shops.”

He said ExecuJet has grown tremendously over the years and Malaysia is a regional hub for MRO and business aviation that warrants the investment it has made in the new purpose-built MRO facility in response to clients’ needs.