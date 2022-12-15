Expected govt support to keep residential market active: PropertyGuru

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the projection of a weaker property market next year, the residential market may continue to be active due to expected government policies to make housing more affordable.

PropertyGuru Group’s head of real estate intelligence Nai Jia Lee said the government is likely to offer something similar to the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), given the challenging global economic prospects.

“One of the key challenges for the government is try to balance spending and also government’s revenue, and where it should put the money in.

“We have seen countries that try to have more expansionary policies or targeting, by giving out more money to make housing more affordable, (but it) may backfire because they end up having to get more debts and that raised interest rate even further. The market may react not as well as people have perceived,” he said at PropertyGuru virtual disicussion on the Property Market Outlook Report 2023 today.

According to PropertyGuru Malaysia’s Property Market Outlook Report 2023, sellers are unlikely to lower their asking prices unless unemployment rates start to increase, and if the labour market remains tight, sellers are more likely to wait out for higher offers.

Malaysia for PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my country manager Sheldon Fernandez said while the property market saw a steady improvement in 2022 with reopened international borders and higher productivity levels, findings from the report foresees a challenging year ahead due to vast uncertainties in public policies, federal incentives and economic prospects.

“Due to these uncertainties, it is difficult to project an accurate outlook on how the market will fare in the new year.

“While we’ve seen gradual movement in recovery with overall transaction prices in the first half of 2022 recording a higher trend compared to the previous year, we are also seeing cautious behaviour as Malaysians await possible revisions of Budget 2023,” he said.

According to the report, after almost two years of the global pandemic that wrecked economic and social activities, 2023 is the year of economic recovery, albeit with a weak outlook.

“As the world reopens international borders leading to the labour market resurgence, and a more robust domestic demand; positive economic growth is expected, with Malaysia’s service sector accelerated to 12% year-on-year, according to second quarter 2022 (Q2’22) Bank Negara Malaysia Quarterly Bulletin.

“However, the global economic outlook remained weak due to ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine, aggressive tightening of the United States monetary policies, and an overestimated recovery of the economy in China,” it said.

With the increase in interest rate hikes and the uncertain outlook amid the economic recovery, PropertyGuru Malaysia’s Sale Demand Index showed a decline of 6.4% quarter-on-quarter compared to the previous year, the report said.

“It was observed that the sale demand was 42.4% lower as buyers recalibrated their decisions. However, PropertyGuru Malaysia’s Property Asking Price Index exhibited an increase of 1.3% quarter-on-quarter as sellers had the financial capability to hold out.

On top of that, vast uncertainties in the year ahead make it challenging for projections made at this juncture to remain entirely accurate as positive changes to public policy, federal incentives and economic prospects could positively impact the property market. – Bernama