PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s exports slipped 6.8% year-on-year (yoy) to RM77.7 billion in September 2019, mainly dragged down by electrical & electronic (E&E) products (-RM4.1 billion).

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said imports, however, registered an increase of 2.4% yoy to RM69.4 billion.

“Total trade which was valued at RM147.1 billion decreased RM4.0 billion or 2.7% as compared to September 2018.”

Besides E&E products, other products which attributed to the decline in exports were crude petroleum (-RM1.2 billion), refined petroleum products (-RM805.1 million), palm oil and palm oil-based products (-RM366.9 million), liquefied natural gas (-RM61.5 million) and natural rubber (-RM14.7 million). However, timber and timber-based products increased RM101.5 million.

Meanwhile, the increases in imports by end use was mainly attributed to intermediate goods (+RM4.0 billion) followed by consumption goods (+RM777.0 million) and capital goods (+RM531.7 million).

Re-exports was valued at RM12.7 billion registering a decline of 17.6% yoy and accounted for 16.3% of total exports. Domestic exports also declined 2.9% (-RM2.0 billion) to RM65.0 billion.

In the third quarter of 2019, exports fell 1.9% yoy to RM247.0 billion. Imports also registered a decrease of 5.8% yoy to RM213.5 billion.

Re-exports was valued at RM44.0 billion decreasing 9.2% yoy and accounted for 17.8% of total exports. Domestic exports decreased marginally 0.2% to RM203.0 billion from a year ago.