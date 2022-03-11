EY Entrepreneur Awards a platform to showcase Malaysians’ business journey globally

KUALA LUMPUR: It is gratifying to see many Malaysian entrepreneurs playing an important role in the way business models integrate sustainability along the entire value chain, Ernst & Young (EY) managing partner of Malaysia Datuk Abdul Rauf Rashid said.

“It takes courage and an entrepreneurial mindset, and by continuously doing this, entrepreneurs are able to identify and unlock new opportunities for value-led sustainability in their businesses,” he said at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Malaysia awards here Wednesday night.

The award programme has showcased the entrepreneurial journey of Malaysians on the national and global platform over the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, EY Consulting Sdn Bhd partner and programme director Philip Rao said the COVID-19 pandemic has, to a certain extend, changed the scale of digitalisation and innovation in the way businesses are being run.

“As a result, Malaysia is getting better nomination for the entrepreneur award,“ he said adding that the prestigious award programme in Malaysia has grown over the years with diverse nominations representing different generations, industries and sectors.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is an annual awards programme that honours Malaysia’s top entrepreneurs for their contributions to the economy and society.

Winners of the four categories, as well as the coveted EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Malaysia award, will be announced and celebrated at an awards ceremony in January 2023.

In total, 14 entrepreneurs have been nominated in the Emerging, Technology, Woman and Master categories, determined by an independent panel of judges and guided by a set of judging criteria that is consistently applied globally by the Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

The Malaysian EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 will join award recipients from other parts of the world to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 award in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2023. - Bernama