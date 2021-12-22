Fairfield by Marriott opens second hotel in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, today announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang.

“We are excited to bring the second Fairfield by Marriott hotel to Malaysia with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang. The opening indicates the market’s appetite for select service brands and is a testament to our continued focus to expand the diversified portfolio across the country. We look forward to offering distinctive guest experiences to our travellers as we grow,” said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International area vice-president for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives.

The 186-room hotel is a five-minute walk to the monorail and LRT stations, with renowned tourist attractions including Petronas Twin Towers, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, the National Museum, and the popular entertainment and shopping district Bukit Bintang within reach. The hotel also offers guests convenient access to Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, the National Art Gallery, and Istana Budaya.

The hotel has a signature restaurant Lesung offering guests a fresh take on local Malaysian cuisine, Western classics, as well as a unique selection of Malay Archipelago-inspired dishes.

The hotel also offers a 16-seater board room for business meetings fitted with AV equipment and onsite catering. Guests staying at the hotel will have access to an array of amenities including a 24-hour fitness centre.