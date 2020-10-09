Fakhrunniam takes on acting group CEO for MSM as search commence

PETALING JAYA: MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd has appointed Fakhrunniam Othman as its acting group CEO effective yesterday until the board identifies a suitable candidate for the position.

Previously, Fakhrunniam was designated as the officer-in-charge on Sept 8, 2020 to perform the functions of the group CEO, after the group CEO was put on leave of absence from Sept 8 to Oct 5, 2020 relating to an adjustment to write-off inventories amounting to RM36.6 million in MSM Sugar Refinery (Johor) Sdn Bhd in the 2019 financial statements.

The group elaborated that the appointment of the acting group CEO is based on his past experience as he had served as CEO to three FGV group subsidiaries.

MSM’s board believes Fakhrunniam is able to execute its ongoing initiatives and strategies with minimum disruption. Furthermore, it has also established an executive committee to guide and assist him as the group CEO.

The group highlighted that the search for a suitable candidate for the group CEO position has commence.