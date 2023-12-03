FarmByte Food Hub set to revolutionise Johor agrofood industry

JOHOR BAHRU: A technology-driven agrofood ecosystem, FarmByte Food Hub, has been established to consolidate and build up the resilience of the agrofood sector, increase agricultural output, and uplift the livelihoods of farmers and the wider community.

Developed by FarmByte Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd, FarmByte Food Hub aims to transform Johor’s agrofood sector through its digital-first approach as part of Johor Corporation’s (JCorp) vision to strengthen food security at state and national levels. Kulim (Malaysia) is a subsidiary of JCorp.

Located in Ulu Tiram, FarmByte Food Hub was officially launched yesterday by Johor Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip, who represented Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

JCorp president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, who is also the chairman of FarmByte, said the newly launched FarmByte Food Hub will bolster Johor’s food supply chains and create a sustainable agrofood ecosystem that will contribute to the national and state food security agenda.

“FarmByte Food Hub will allow for the sustainable production of high-quality and high-value agrofood products. Through digitalisation and innovation, it will also help uplift the livelihoods and standards of living of our smallholder farmers, while encouraging the participation of the younger generation in the agrofood sector.

“It is a key part of the state’s strategy to develop a sustainable agrofood industry that can compete at the international level in terms of production and product efficiency and quality,” said Syed Mohamed.

At the heart of FarmByte Food Hub is a fully networked ecosystem of farmers, processors, distributors, retailers, and wholesalers – all connected via a hybrid setting of physical and digital hubs. This seeks to integrate all the activities throughout the value chain – from production to distribution – while creating efficiencies, transparency, and trust.

To meet the expected increase in production, FarmBye will build a collection processing packaging centre and two collection distribution centres.

Syed Mohamed said FarmByte will use innovative technology as an enabler to equip farmers with simple digital tools, market intelligence, and real-time production schedules to allow them to navigate the currently fragmented agrofood sector seamlessly and accelerate their growth.

“Our mobile app, for instance, provides farmers with access to personalised advice and analytics and helps to expand their knowledge of expert farming practices.”

One of the farmers in the trial, Yusaini Ali, who owns 6.3 hectares in Felda Ulu Tebrau, said many smallholders struggle to navigate the complex agrofood business.

“Until now, many smallholder farmers like me have relied on experience and the limited market knowledge we have as to what we produce for market and when it will be ready. Being part of the FarmByte Food Hub will give us certainty about what to plant and when demand will be highest so we can get the best price.

“The tools and analytics provided will enable us to maximise our production and make our businesses more efficient. It will enhance our farming skills and knowledge and make us even better farmers,” Yusaini said.