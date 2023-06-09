Farmers to gain access to satellite data, AI tech via Mimos-led initiative

PETALING JAYA: Farmers will have free access to satellite data and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve yields through better use of chemicals and fertilisers under an initiative spearheaded by Mimos Bhd, a government agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Mimos, the national ICT research and development agency, is teaming up with HELM AG, a German crop protection and fertiliser group, and chemical manufacturing group Ancom Nylex Bhd, a local partner, to apply digital agriculture solutions through SKYFLD, a digital agriculture platform.

SKYFLD is HELM’s precision farming platform, which enables farmers to map their fields and monitor crop health using satellite data. This data is used to improve yields by targeting fertiliser and crop treatments. Aside from optimising the use of these inputs, farmers can monitor biomass performance and health to identify and investigate critical zones and take counter measures.

“This will help farmers to improve their yield while reducing the environmental impact of farming by cutting waste and addressing issues like agricultural run-off,” said Datuk Siew Ka Wei, executive chairman of Ancom Nylex Bhd, a key producer of herbicide active ingredients in Southeast Asia.

“The rising costs of fertiliser and chemicals have significantly affected farmers’ livelihoods. We believe digital agriculture is one of the ways to improve their sustainability and to ensure sufficient food production and the country’s food security,” he added.

HELM CEO Stephen Schnabel said they aim to increase agricultural productivity across the country, support farmers and thereby contribute socially and environmentally by reducing the footprint of agriculture.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, HELM is a family-owned company established in 1900 with up to 100 subsidiaries and participations in more than 30 countries. it provides satellite services to the agricultural sector in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

This digital agriculture initiative includes the use of HELM’s mobile crop doctor, the Plantix digital application for farmers to upload photos of sick plants for analysis.

On Tuesday, Mimos signed a memorandum of understanding with HELM and Ancom Nylex on the provision of satellite technology and AI technology to Malaysian farmers to support food security.