FBE Ventures partners Pernas to catalyse Malaysia’s F&B, franchise industry

PETALING JAYA: Food and beverage (F&B) mergers and acquisitions company FBE Ventures (FBEV) has inked a partnership with Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (Pernas), a company owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, to further catalyse the growth of Malaysia’s F&B and franchise industry to help local brands tap into the Asia Pacific F&B eating-out industry.

The partnership begins with the securing of an investment from Pernas which will be utilised to acquire, build, and grow local F&B brands with the aim of taking them to the international stage.

FBEV executive chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said most F&B operators have limited expertise on brand monetisation and franchising in the case of expansion. This is where FBEV comes in.

“We tap into our team of experts to optimise operational excellence, strengthen brand position and improve bottom line strategies. Ultimately, we aim to bridge the growth expansion gap by working with F&B entrepreneurs to operate and scale businesses using conventional and innovative methods alike. This partnership with Pernas will only help us accelerate in achieving these goals,” he said in a statement today.

FBEV looks to work collaboratively with local F&B owners whilst acquiring a majority stake in their brands to institutionalise the operations and grow their brands organically through a franchising model as well as through FBEV’s own multi-brand virtual food hall and delivery kitchens.

The acquisition of local brands creates economic opportunities for both investors as well as business owners. Local business owners will be able to leverage the FBEV’s system to elevate their business to the next level on the global market.

“We are enthusiastic about the Malaysian market where there’s enormous potential for F&B in the region. We have seen countless Western F&B franchises grow in this part of the world but limited local F&B operators or brands able to grow regionally or globally. We want to allow promising business owners to grow rapidly and profitably,” said FBEV executive director Manichel Subra.

FBE Ventures also aims to pioneer and disrupt the F&B industry through its virtual food halls and delivery kitchens. My Virtual Foodhall is a hybrid food hall and delivery kitchen with seven locations across the Klang Valley which is already operational, with many more in the pipeline. Each venue houses more than 20 F&B brands, providing customers with a seamless solution for ordering high-quality meals from reputable international and local restaurant brands.

However, FBEV also believes that conventional franchising solutions will also play a crucial role in the expansion of F&B brands both locally and internationally. On this front, it believes the partnership with Pernas will prove invaluable.

Pernas CEO Mohd Hilaluddin Abd Shukor said: “FBE Ventures provides F&B business owners franchising opportunities in an accelerated manner by using minimal capital, global positioning through brand monetisation, improved efficiency and enhanced value by leveraging on FBE Ventures’ vast international network”.

FBE Ventures is solidifying its position as a food conglomerate company with 32 brands already acquired and presently operating 176 virtual and physical F&B restaurants across Malaysia. Some of the brands under its subsidiary TMG Ventures Sdn Bhd include The Majapahit, Gajah Mada by the Majapahit, Tail & Fin, and Canning Heritage, amongst others. It also plans to expand on its virtual food hall operations via a separate subsidiary Intelligent Kitchens Sdn Bhd where plans are in motion to introduce two more virtual food hall and delivery kitchen brands.