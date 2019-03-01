FBM KLCI ends lower

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the week lower, weighed down by selected heavyweights led by TNB and CIMB.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,700.76, down 6.97 points or 0.41% from 1,707.73 at Thursday’s close.

The benchmark index opened 7.28 points lower at 1,700.45 and moved between 1,696.71 and 1,701.04 throughout the day.

However, market breadth was slightly positive with 486 gainers to 460 losers, while 329 counters remained unchanged, 605 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume was higher at 2.91 billion units valued at RM2.35 billion against Thursday’s 2.57 billion units valued at RM2.97 billion.

TNB dipped 34 sen to RM13.08 after reporting weak quarterly earnings for financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, while CIMB shaved off 17 sen to RM5.68.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank and Maxis gained two sen to RM25.02 and RM5.39, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM9.27, IHH Healthcare improved six sen to RM5.79 and Axiata advanced three sen to RM4.19.

Of actives, Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen to 31.5 sen, V.S. Industry expanded 9.5 sen to RM1.09, Sino Hua-An increased 4.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Dayang Enterprise jumped 18 sen to RM1.18, Perdana Petroleum improved two sen to 29.5 sen and Bumi Armada fell 2.5 sen to 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 28.58 points to 11,798.12, the FBMT 100 Index fell 33.79 points to 11,663.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 6.95 points to 11,725.16.

The FBM 70 rose 17.48 points to 13,961.89 and the FBM Ace Index appreciated 43.16 points to 4,650.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 64.15 points to 17,729.46, the Plantation Index went up 35.46 points to 7,273.94, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.31 of-a-point to 168.37.

Main Market volume increased to 2.02 billion shares valued at RM2.17 billion against Thursday’s 1.74 billion shares valued at RM2.79 billion.

Warrant turnover rose to 522.14 million units worth RM109.25 million against 504.83 million units worth RM105.61 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 358.23 million shares worth RM68.27 million from 332.66 million shares worth RM74.11 million on Thursday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 267.97 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (309.85 million), construction (170.10 million), technology (113.20 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (92.55 million), property (119.04 million), plantation (46.87 million), REITs (8.72 million), closed/fund (45,500), energy (704.40 million), healthcare (37.32 million), telecommunications and media (37.54 million), transportation and logistics (83.88 million), and utilities (33.14 million). — Bernama