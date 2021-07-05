FBM KLCI expected to end year at 1,720 points

PETALING JAYA: The FBM KLCI is projected to end the year at 1,720 points, compared with the previous estimate of 1,830 points, primarily due to the government’s National Recovery Plan (NRP) which phases out the recovery profile in terms of the reopening of economy.

Maybank Investment Bank regional head of equity research Anand Pathmakanthan said the recent news flow injected a lot of uncertainties to Malaysia’s transition into the next phase of the plan due to pre-conditions outlined by the government and uncertainties surrounding the reconvening of Parliament.

“That can quite be disconcerting to the market. For all those reasons, we think the upside, despite the expected upswing in the fourth quarter of this year... as some of these issues cleared would be more muted than initially expected,“ Anand said during “Maybank Invest Asean: Second Half 2021 Market Outlook” briefing today.

Moving into the fourth quarter of the year, he expects the cloud to clear on the back of improved clarity on lockdown drag, improved vaccination rate and the resumption of Parliament.

Equities are also expected to be supported by ample liquidity, a more settled global economic recovery as well as a comparative asset class attraction versus fixed income and deposits.

With that, the investment bank expects the index to see a headline earnings growth of 39% this year followed by a 14% growth in the following year.

“If you want recurring, that generally means taking out the glove stocks, which have been quite impactful in terms of moving the numbers,” said Anand.

“For KLCI, if you remove the glove stocks... the earnings outlook was from 39% to 28%, and for 2022, without the glove stocks, you would be looking at the market going up by about 14%. So we are seeing two years of fairly decent earnings growth for the KLCI.”