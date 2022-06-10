FBM KLCI futures open lower

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures (FKLI) contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened lower today.

At 9.24 am, June 2022 slipped 13.0 points to 1,495.0, July 2022 declined 12.5 points to 1,496.0, September 2022 fell 13.5 points to 1,486.5, and December 2022 lost 12.0 points to 1,488.5.

Turnover amounted to 1,131 lots, with open interest at 33,767 contracts.

At 9.26 am, the benchmark FBM KLCI was 12.62 points lower at 1,497.09 compared with Thursday’s close of 1,509.71.

RHB Research suggested that investors maintain short positions as the FKLI continued falling for the sixth consecutive session yesterday, declining 13.5 points to settle at 1,508 points, crossing below the immediate support of 1,518 points.

“After the index opened at 1,521 points and briefly touched the 1,524 points high, selling pressure kicked in to dominate the rest of the session. It fell towards the 1,506 points intraday low before the close.

“The latest negative price action signals that the bears continue to dominate the negative territory, and the FKLI is expected to fall further towards 1,500 points, followed by the 1,480 points mark,“ it said.

In line with further weakening of the relative strength index (RSI) towards the 30 per cent level, it opined that the uptrend reversal is not expected to happen in the coming sessions, as a divergence signal has yet to be seen, and as such the market is moving in a negative bias.

