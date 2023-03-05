FBM KLCI Futures trades lower in early session

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives traded easier this morning.

At 9.20 am, spot month May 2023 was 9.0 points lower at 1,416.50, June 2023 dropped 7.5 points to 1,418.00, September 2023 shed 8.0 points to 1,407.00 and December 2023 declined 8.0 points to 1,409.00

Turnover stood at 1,263 lots, while open interest amounted to 39,340 contracts.

Meanwhile, the benchmark FBM KLCI was 5.21 points weaker at 1,420.90 after 20 minutes of trading, compared to Tuesday’s close of 1,422.87.-Bernama