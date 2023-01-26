FBM KLCI remains in the red at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon in range-bound trading, weighed down by mild selling in selected heavyweights, led by Dialog Group Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

Both counters collectively dragged the barometer index down by 1.48 points, said a dealer.

At 3 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.46 points to 1,495.99 from Wednesday’s closing of 1,499.45. The market bellwether opened 2.04 points lower at 1,497.41.

However, on the broader market, advancers led decliners 491 to 391, while 390 counters were unchanged, 958 untraded, and 37 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.41 billion units worth RM1.16 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB shed three sen each to RM8.78 and RM5.75, respectively, Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional eased two sen each to RM4.27 and RM9.50, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.50.

As for the actives, ATA IMS gained 9.5 sen to 39 sen, Dataprep and Ta Win edged up half-a-sen each to 27 sen and seven sen, respectively, Velesto eased half-a-sen to 21.5 sen, while Talam Transform was flat at two sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved by 1.36 points to 10,870.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 18.57 points to 11,130.53, the FBM 70 Index surged 85.83 points to 13,704.70, and the FBM ACE Index climbed 12.42 points to 5,640.52.

The FBMT 100 Index dipped 3.42 points to 10,545.62.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 48.53 points to 16,493.49 and the Energy Index slipped 5.02 points to 865.41, while the Plantation Index increased 19.40 points to 6,838.36, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.51 of-a-point to 190.36. - Bernama