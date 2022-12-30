FBM KLCI surpasses 1,500 mark at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia has exceeded the 1,500 mark at mid-morning, with gains seen across almost all sectors amidst steady window dressing activities.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) breached the level at 9.57 am and subsequently increased by 10.41 points to 1,502.04 at 11 am from yesterday’s closing of 1,491.63.

The market bellwether opened 0.30 points higher at 1,491.93.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 382 to 287 gainers, while 357 counters were unchanged, 1,229 untraded and 49 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 987.73 million units worth RM554.03 million.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals gained 17 sen to RM8.70, Public Bank added four sen to RM4.39, and Hong Leong Bank soared by 30 sen to RM20.84, while Digi and Maybank were two sen higher at RM3.97 and RM8.76, respectively.

As for the actives, Vinvest was flat at 19.5 sen, JAG gained one sen to 35 sen, and Infoline Tec lost two sen to 87.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 62.43 points to 10,743.63, the FBMT 100 Index went up 61.95 points to 10,462.53, the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 50.90 points to 10,935.30, the FBM 70 Index bagged 31.34 points to 13,055.77, while the FBM ACE Index improved 9.52 points to 5,355.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 118.62 points to 16,655.33, the Plantation Index added 62.68 points to 7,110.60, the Industrial Products and Services Index advanced 1.67 points to 182.90 and the Energy Index inched up 2.62 points to 776.93. - Bernama