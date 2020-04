PETALING JAYA: The unemployment rate in February 2020 increased to 3.3% as compared to 3.2% in January 2020, according figures by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in February the number of unemployed increased 2.6% to 525,200 persons, as compared to the previous month.

“The unemployment rate in February 2020 was still unaffected by the internal shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to have an impact on the unemployment rate beginning in March 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, labour force participation rate in February 2020 decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 68.7% compared to the previous month,

However, on a year-on-year basis, the labour force participation rate reported a 0.2 percentage point increase from 68.5% reported previously.

The number of labour force for February rose 2.1% to 15.87 million persons against February 2019. Employed persons also increased 2.1% to 15.34 million persons.