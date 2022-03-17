Fed raises rates, signals aggressive fight against inflation

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee kicked off the move to tighten monetary policy with a quarter-percentage-point increase in the target federal funds rate, lifting that key benchmark from the current near-zero level in a step that will ripple through a variety of other rates charged to consumers and businesses.

But more notably, new Fed projections showed policymakers ready to shift their inflation fight into high gear, with one policymaker, St Louis Fed president James Bullard, dissenting in favour of an even more aggressive approach.

Most policymakers now see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022, the equivalent of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at each of the Fed's six remaining policy meetings this year. They project it will climb to 2.8% next year – above the 2.4% level that officials now feel would work to slow the economy.

Fed chair Jerome Powell, speaking after the end of the latest two-day policy meeting, said the economy is strong enough to weather the rate increases and maintain its current strong hiring and wage growth, and that the Fed needed to now focus on limiting the impact of price increases on American families.

Even with yesterday's actions, inflation is expected to remain above the Fed's 2% target through 2024, and Powell said officials would not shy from raising rates more aggressively if they don't see improvement.

“The way we’re thinking about this is that every meeting is a live meeting” for a rate hike, Powell said in a news conference, emphasising that the Fed could add the equivalent of more rate increases by also paring its massive bond holdings. “We’re going to be looking at evolving conditions, and if we do conclude that it would be appropriate to move more quickly to remove accommodation, then we’ll do so.”

Rate increases work to slow inflation by curbing demand for big-ticket items like houses, automobiles or home improvement projects that become more expensive to finance, which can also slow economic growth and potentially increase unemployment.

Hours after the Fed announcement, big US banks said they were raising their base lending rates by a quarter of a percentage point each.

Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp said they were each lifting their base rates to 3.5% from 3.25%, effective today.

Banks, which make money on the difference between what they earn from lending and pay out on deposits and other funds, typically thrive in a high interest rate environment.

In after-market trading, shares of big US banks were up between 3.3% and 6.6% each.

Separately, Gulf central banks raised their main interest rates by a quarter percentage point in lockstep with the Fed.

The six Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council typically follow the Fed's lead on interest rates as their currencies are pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait's, which is pegged to a basket of currencies including the dollar.

“If policymakers in the Gulf did not allow interest rates to follow those in the US, capital would flow out of their economies and this would put downwards pressure on their currencies,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

The Saudi central bank increased both its repo and reverse repo rates by 25 basis points (bps) each to 1.25% and 0.75%, respectively.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates raised its base rate, which is on its overnight deposit facility, by 25 bps to 0.4%. It maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.

The central banks of Kuwait and Bahrain also raised their key interest rates by 25 bps. Qatar and Oman are widely expected to follow. – Reuters