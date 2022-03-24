Federal International closes in on solar plant acquisition

PETALING JAYA: Federal International Holdings Bhd’s joint-controlled entity WREA RE Assets Sdn Bhd and Asia Greentech Fund (AGTF) are expected to complete the acquisition of a 17MW solar plant from by Q1’22.

The completion of the acquisition would bring their joint solar portfolio to 32MW as the two had previously acquired two solar plants with a total capacity of 15MW in East Malaysia.

Federal International executive director Datuk Choy Wai Ceong is thrilled with the progress the group has made since venturing into solar power generation in November 2021. He commented that the collaboration with Asia Greentech, a fund that invests in green energy and green technology in Asia in response to climate change, is a perfect fit for the group.

“With AGTF and Sunview as our partners, this helps to strengthen the group’s financial capacity to expand its business in the renewable energy segment,” he said in a statement.

The group estimated the total project cost for the three solar plants to be RM150 million and will be funded via a combination of debt and equity financing.

WREA pointed out a concession project with power purchasing agreement could typically obtain 70% to 80% financing and hoped to obtain that much funds.

Federal International stated its equity stake in each plant range between 10-40%.

For the projects, Fabulous Sunview Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the technical partner and both the group and Asia Greentech are shareholders in the solar engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning player.