Federal International sells land, buildings to accelerate push into renewable energy

PETALING JAYA: Federal International Holdings Bhd’s (FIHB) wholly owned subsidiary, Federal Furniture (1982) Sdn Bhd, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Filtermation (Mfg) Sdn Bhd (FMSB) for the disposal of all leasehold industrial land together with a single-storey furniture factory with an annexed double-storey office building and other ancillary buildings for RM24.5 million cash.

In a statement, FIHB said there will be a potential payment of special dividend to shareholders upon completion of the proposed disposal.

“It has been an exciting journey for us over the last three decades as seen by our track record and sustained financial performance in the manufacturing, interior fitout, and construction business. And now the time is right for us to channel our resources into our venture in the renewable energy segment given the potential growth in the sector,” said FIHB managing director Datuk Choy Wai Hin.

He said the disposal of assets will free up cash flow for FIHB to push forward its plan to venture into the renewable energy segment, which could drive new sustainable recurring income for the group, while also investing in IR 4.0 for its manufacturing business.

Choy noted that the proposed disposal is part of the group’s initiative to streamline its manufacturing operations into a single location in Puchong as it would result in significant cost savings.

“This disposal is also part of our plans to realign our manufacturing business and focus on capacity building by investing into IR 4.0 to maintain the growth in efficiency and profitability of our already leading edge furniture and fixtures manufacturing division,” he said.