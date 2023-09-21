Federal Oats Mills launches cutting-edge factory

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Oats Mills Sdn Bhd (FOM), a pioneering leader in the industry with a rich history dating back to its incorporation in 1965, has launched its cutting-edge oat processing plant.

FOM has continuously evolved and innovated, establishing itself as Southeast Asia’s first oat mill and now standing as the 13th largest exporter of oat products worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, FOM’s commitment to growth and innovation has led to a sevenfold increase in its milling capacity, backed by an investment of over RM135 million. Today, FOM operates at a milling capacity of 10 tonnes per hour, a testament to its dedication to meeting the rising global demand for high-quality oats.

At the launch, Penang State Exco for Local Government and Town & Country Planning (representing Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow) H’ng Mooi Lye said that FOM’s expansion is a testament to Penang’s sustainable investment location.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman said, “The presence of this modern and fully automated facility aligns with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP 2030), which aims to encourage industries to shift away from labour intensive business models.”

“As one of the food processing leaders in Malaysia, FOM’s commitment to advancing its technology and production capacity also benefits the local vendors within its supply chain, creating positive social spillovers and improving local economies.

“In addition, its long-established halal-certified oats products have opened up numerous opportunities within the global Muslim market, highly recognising Malaysia’s halal certification,” he added.

He said the increased capacity also aligns with the National Food Security Policy Action Plan, which aims to expand the accessibility and affordability of food, especially healthy food products.

“Malaysia is proud to be an international halal production hub, as industry participants increasingly elevate into advanced food processing technologies for high standard of hygiene and food safety practices. We are looking forward to see FOM realising its “Captain Innovation Hub” in Malaysia and would be glad to facilitate necessary support.” he added.

FOM deputy managing director Michael Chew Kian Hong said that FOM will reinforce their capacity and product line strength, providing substantial room for growth and expansion to meet market needs.

“FOM has already, in the last three years, proven our strength in meeting the increasing demand of oatmeal and oat-based products in the region. I would like to emphasise that our company will continue to be deeply rooted in Penang as the state has given us so much,” he added.

Looking ahead, FOM has ambitious plans for growth. Leveraging its new cutting-edge facility, FOM is looking to extend its reach into the rapidly growing plant-based beverage and meat industries.

FOM is also excited to unveil its visionary Captain Innovation Hub, which is slated for completion by 2028. This hub aligns seamlessly with the pursuit of healthier lifestyles, aiming to introduce a range of innovative oat products to the younger generation.