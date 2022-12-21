FedEx promises more aggressive cost cuts, shares rise

LOS ANGELES: FedEx Corp on Tuesday (Dec 20) vowed to accelerate “aggressive cost reduction plans” by slashing an additional US$1 billion (RM4.4 billion) in costs as it races to get ahead of falling demand for its delivery services.

Shares rose 3.5% to US$170.10 in extended trading after Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx also reported a bigger fiscal second-quarter profit than Wall street expected.

It now plans to take out US$3.7 billion in costs this year by parking planes, closing offices, stopping rural Sunday delivery and furloughing workers in its freight division.

FedEx chief executive Raj Subramaniam said the company was still “navigating a weaker demand environment” and credited cost cutting for the stronger-than-expected profit for the quarter ended Nov 30.

The global delivery company angered investors and analysts in September when it yanked its forecast, triggering the biggest one-day stock drop in company history.

Critics had previously called Subramaniam’s expense control efforts to tackle the company’s bloated overhead too little and too late.

In particular, they were concerned that FedEx has been underperforming rival United Parcel Service with its more costly unionized workforce.

When the stock market closed on Tuesday, shares of UPS were down 14% from a year ago, versus the 33% drop in FedEx stock.

On Tuesday, FedEx said second-quarter adjusted profit fell to US$815 million, or US$3.18 per share, from US$1.3 billion, or US$4.83 per share, a year earlier.

Per-share earnings beat analysts’ estimates by 36 cents, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S Estimates, while revenue came in at US$22.8 billion, below analysts' target of US$23.74 billion.

The company forecast 2023 earnings per share to lie between US$13 and US$14, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$14.08, according to Refinitiv IBES data. – Reuters