Felcra, PKNP ink MoU to develop agriculture, plantation and agribusiness

KUALA LUMPUR: FELCRA Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) to develop agriculture, plantation and agribusiness in the rural sector of Pahang.

FELCRA, in a statement today said, the cooperation would also be extended to other viable strategic areas that could bring significant impact on the economic development for the well-being of the people of Pahang and FELCRA participants.

“In general, this collaboration is also expected to highlight some of the new initiatives that have the potential to increase value-added in the agriculture, plantation and livestock sectors, which could directly further reduce the country’s dependence on food imports.

“These positive efforts are also seen as reinforcing the National Food Security agenda which is very much needed now for the long term,” it said.

In addition, FELCRA is also expected to introduce innovative usage of IR4.0-based modern technology with the use of drones, robotic technology and artificial intelligence in agriculture, plantation and livestock, especially in Pahang. -- Bernama