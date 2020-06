KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has received the allocation of over RM286 million under the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 (PRE 2020) from the government, which will be used to carry out 463 infrastructure projects in Felda areas.

In a statement today, general manager Datuk Othman Omar said Felda today began the two-day balloting session for 143 infrastructure projects under PRE 2020. While the balloting was conducted without contractors being present, the process was streamed via Facebook Live to ensure high transparency and integrity.

He said the approval for the large allocation by the prime minister reflected the government’s concern towards improving the settlers’ quality of life and fostering their social mobility.

Through this allocation and upcoming projects, settlers would enjoy better facilities comparable to those in the urban areas but amid the serene kampung atmosphere, he said.

The PRE 2020 projects include slope upgrading projects to prevent landslides, community infrastructure upgrading projects, drainage improvement projects and highway upgrading projects.

Othman said Felda would closely monitor the works being done to ensure the projects awarded were completed within the prescribed period and with the highest quality.