Ferrosilicon price hike due to China policy, freight rates

KUALA LUMPUR: OM Holdings Ltd (OMH) said the recent unprecedented rise in international prices for ferrosilicon (FeSi) was due in part to government policies in China in relation to the ongoing power shortage there.

It said the power rationing being imposed on energy-intensive industries there has limited ferroalloy production and caused Chinese ferroalloy futures to surge to historical highs.

“These factors, in conjunction with record-high ocean freight rates and uncertainty in global ferroalloy production, have substantially supported the prices for FeSi for the better part of 2021,“ it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It cited an S&P Global Platts report that the price of “FeSi shipped CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) Japan” in the first half of 2021 was US$1,582 (RM6,616) per metric tonne, and it closed at US$1,920 per metric tonne CIF Japan at the end of June 2021.

“S&P Global Platts has subsequently reported a significant increase in the price of FeSi closing at US$4,150 per metric tonne, a jump of 116% CIF Japan as of Sept 29,” it said.

OMH said the price changes will continue to be modulated by the forward delivery nature of ferroalloy sales, where newly contracted prices will be reflected in its financial results with a lag of several months, subject to previously committed sales.

The firm sells the ferroalloys it produces using a blend of formula (index-based) and fixed-price contracts.

Ferroalloy is produced by the company’s 75%-owned smelter plant in Sarawak, Malaysia (Sarawak Smelter Plant).

The Sarawak Smelter Plant is currently operating 12 furnaces (out of 16 furnaces) as of Sept 30 with six FeSi and six silicomanganese furnaces in operation.

“As previously announced, it should be emphasised that production plans at the Sarawak Smelter Plant in the fourth quarter 2021 will be subject to changes given anticipated pressures and constraints on the existing labour force brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions inhibiting cross border movements,“ it noted. – Bernama