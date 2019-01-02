FGV appoints Mohd Hairul as CFO

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Mohd Hairul Abdul Hamid (pix) as CFO effective today.

The group’s former CFO Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha had resigned on Oct 12 last year.

Mohd Hairul was recently CFO of Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd from March 2012 to December 2018.

He started his career as a management trainee at Sime Darby Bhd in 1994 and worked his way up the conglomerate, having helmed the CFO post at Sime Darby’s energy and utilities division (February 2011 - February 2012) and plantations division (June 2008 - January 2011).

Mohd Hairul, 48, is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.