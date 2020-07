KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOF Inc) has extended Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid’s tenure as the government-appointed director and chairman of FGV’s board of directors, effective Sept 8, 2020.

In an announcement on Bursa Malaysia today, FGV Holdings said Azhar was appointed as the plantation company’s chairman on Sept 11, 2017.

MOF Inc is a special shareholder in the plantation group. - BERNAMA