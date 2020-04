PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd has widened its venture into the local food industry with its Bright Cow brand dairy products through subsidiary FGV Dairy Farm Sdn Bhd.

FGV Dairy farm can process 800MT of fresh milk per month including from its own 10-acre farm in Linggi, Port Dickson.

The close proximity of the farm to focused consumer areas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya enables the dairy products to reach its market destination within 24 hours.

To meet the growing demand for fresh milk and dairy products, FGV has imported 122 Jersey Friesian and Holstein Friesian dairy cows from New South Wales, Australia in March.

FGV group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said Bright Cow is a strong brand that has been around for a long time and FGV Dairy Farm’s can add value to the company as it is actively implementing its integrated agricultural development plans.

“We are currently in the process of expanding, with the construction of an integrated factory for the production of fresh milk-based products at the Linggi farm, which is expected to be completed within six months,” he said in a statement.

“When ready, FGV Dairy Farm will contribute to the national food supply security’s agenda by supplying 10 million litres of fresh milk annually. Freshness guaranteed to consumers, as milk produced in the morning can be enjoyed on the same day.”

The brand has also introduced a direct delivery service to its consumers in Klang Valley from Monday to Saturday, in line with the movement control order.