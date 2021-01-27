FGV expands downstream offerings with Premeo plant-based products

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd, through its subsidiary Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, aims to expand its downstream segment value-added offerings in the Asia Pacific region with the introduction of three new plant-based industrial products under the Premeo brand.

It explained that the Premeo animal fat replacer, dairy fat replacer and frying oil are formulated as plant-based alternative fats for food and dessert manufacturers as well as for industrial use such as heavy-duty deep frying.

The group stated that the introduction of the product range in line with its efforts to meet the growing demand for high-quality plant-based fats and oils, in countries such as South Korea and Japan, especially in the frozen food and desserts sectors.

FGV group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan related that the company is cognisant of consumer interest towards sustainable food sources and increased preference in plant-based foods.

“With this new offering from Premeo, food manufacturers will be able to offer top-grade products with a wide range of health benefits which are free from pathogenic content and pest microbes,” he said in a statement today.

Haris revealed the product which is naturally cholesterol-free, rich in Vitamin E without any trans fat is the result of FGV’s research carried out in its innovation centre in Negeri Sembilan.