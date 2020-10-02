FGV expands rubber biz to Europe, North America

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd has appointed UK-based rubber marketing agency Rubber Heart Ltd to expand its rubber business into Europe and North America via its subsidiary FGV Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd.

The appointment entails the development of marketing and sales strategies for its various grades of high-quality technically specified rubber and other specialty natural rubber-based materials exclusively for the countries in these continents.

FGV group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said as a standard Malaysian rubber (SMR) producer with over 50 years of experience in the industry, this is an opportunity for it to further expand and strengthen the list of its international clients.

“Through Rubber Heart key persons’ decades of global experience in marketing rubber business, it will bring confidence and add value to our rubber product offerings,” he said in a statement today.

It pointed out that the agency is already an expert on the technical and sustainable merits of FGV’s green rubber (epoxidised natural rubber and deproteinised natural rubber), of which the group is the sole producer in Malaysia.

Furthermore, he is confident that the appointment will propel the group’s green rubber products to meet the increasing demand for green rubber as a substitute to synthetic rubber, especially in the tyre industry.

Rubber Heart director David Cawthra remarked that the agency supports FGV’s aims to be a global leader in natural rubber processing and offer premium quality rubber products through good manufacturing and eco-friendly practices.

“We are thrilled to expand FGV’s green rubber products to new markets in Europe and North America.”

In Malaysia, the group operates four rubber processing facilities, which are licensed by the Malaysian Rubber Board as SMR factories with a total annual group production capacity of 230,000 metric tonne.

Apart from that, the group owns a latex concentrate factory in Thailand and one factory in Cambodia producing Cambodian standard rubber.