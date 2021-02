PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd is extending its Covid-19 screening programme to cover all migrant plantation workers employed within its plantations, in line with the government’s directives which require employers to provide screening tests for all its migrant workers respectively beginning from Feb 2.

Throughout January this year, FGV has conducted screening programmes for 1,029 migrant plantation workers in Negeri Sembilan and Pahang, 6,261 workers in Sabah, and 703 workers in Terengganu.

In the first week of February, an additional 1,402 FGV migrant plantation workers in Pahang and 4,114 migrant workers in Sabah were screened.

The overall screening test results for January are negative, except for 25 workers in Sabah who have gone through the quarantine process. The workers have fully recovered and have been discharged from the quarantine centre in Lahad Datu.

The screening programme is conducted in phases for all FGV migrant plantation workers which currently amounts to 26,114 workers. From this amount, 15,119 are working in Peninsular Malaysia, 10,375 in Sabah and 620 in Sarawak.

Group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the effort is to ensure that all FGV migrant plantation workers remain healthy and do not become spreading agents of the epidemic.

“FGV also provides temporary Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) at its plantation complexes to enable the isolation process for migrant plantation workers who are found positive with mild symptoms,” he added.

FGV will continue this programme in other states in the near future. The Covid-19 screening tests are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.