KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd’s major shareholders, namely Felda, Koperasi Permodalan Felda and the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) voted against resolutions relating to its directors remuneration.

This was confirmed by FGV chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid (pix) at the group’s AGM today.

“Shareholders’ message to us is that we want you to work but we don’t want to pay you,“ he said at a press conference after its AGM.

The shareholders rejected directors’ fee payment amounting to RM2.55 million in respect of the financial year ended December 31, 2018; and the payment of a portion of directors’ fees payable to the non-executive directors up to RM1.18 million from June 26, 2019 until the next AGM to be held in 2020.