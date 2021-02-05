FGV Plantations, Sime Darby Industrial in New Holland machinery deal

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd (SDISB) recently inked a deal with FGV Plantations (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (FGVPM) for the sale of 58 units of New Holland TD90 tractors.

New Holland is a business unit under SDISB, a subsidiary of Sime Darby Industrial. SDISB is among the top players in the local agriculture machinery industry known for its reliable service and products coupled with the long-term relationship with New Holland’s principal – CNH, spanning 94 years. New Holland tractors are favoured by many key players in the palm oil industry in the country.

A handover ceremony of the New Holland machines was held recently at SDISB’s headquarters Tractors Engineering Complex in Puchong, Selangor.

The collaboration marks SDISB’s New Holland business most significant tie-up with FGVPM to date.

All the machines, which have a warranty for 12-months with unlimited hours, have been delivered to FGVPM and FGV Agri Services Sdn Bhd.

Syed Mahdhar Syed Hussain, group divisional director of FGV’s plantation sector said the acquisition of the New Holland tractors will assist FGV to drive continuous development in various plantation works.

“SDISB is well known for its expertise in agriculture machinery, and this investment is a testament to our commitment towards transforming FGV into a competitive, world-class plantations company. We currently produce 3 million metric tonnes (MT) of CPO annually, hence the new tractors supplied by SDISB will take FGV another step forward in our wide-reaching agricultural modernisation programme,” said Syed Mahdhar.

“Besides upgrading farming practices, the machinery will also play an essential part in improving FGV’s plantation operations,” he added.

SDISB head of allied business Ooi Sim Mun said it has served the agriculture industry via the New Holland business, for almost a century now in Malaysia.