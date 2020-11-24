FGV responds to Associated Press article

PETALING JAYA: FGV Bhd stated that it takes the allegations laid out in the Associated Press (AP) article headlined “Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands” published on Nov 18 as a matter of serious concern.

It said it views the alleged findings as a matter of serious concern, as they do not only constitute gross human rights violations but are also criminal in nature.

“Should these allegations be true, perpetrators must be found and be brought to justice. FGV does not tolerate any form of violence, harassment or abuse, be it sexual, physical, verbal or psychological,” the group said in a statement.

It iterated that every person should be treated with respect and dignity, a position which is reflected in its policies and operating procedures.

It pointed out that in FGV’s upstream operations, women make up an estimated 10% of its workforce and it attaches great importance to protecting and safeguarding their rights and wellbeing.

In addition, the group pointed out that it does not practice discrimination, as female workers are offered the same terms of employment, benefits and entitlements as male workers along with equal pay for equal work.

It also adheres to Malaysia’ Minimum Wage Order 2020 which applies to all workers. Furthermore, it said that it does not compromise on its workers’ health and safety regardless of gender.

“The work carried out by our female workers are confined to gathering loose fruits, weeding, manuring, pruning, office and hostel cleaning, and general work which may include assisting in clerical tasks.

“We require our workers handling chemicals, pesticides and fertilisers to strictly adhere to SOPs on safety and health, including the mandatory use of personal protective equipment, which are provided by FGV. We prohibit pregnant and breastfeeding women from handling chemicals, pesticides and fertilisers,” it said.

The group also said it provides medical benefits, which covers annual expenses for outpatient care and an unlimited allocation for inpatient treatment.

In regards to the AP article, which made reference to the group’s relationship with Felda, it clarified that although Felda is the majority shareholder of the group, FGV’s governance and management remain independent where FGV has direct control over its operations.

The group reiterates its full commitment to respecting human rights and upholding labour standards.

“We view very seriously the findings of the United States Customs and Border Protection which led to its issuance of the Withhold Release Order on FGV’s palm oil and palm oil product, and will continue to intensify our efforts towards enhancing our labour practices and to addressing any remaining gaps.”