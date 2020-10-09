FGV: RM350m invested for plantation workers’ housing

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd has invested RM350 million over the past three years to build and upgrade housing facilities for its plantation workers nationwide.

It has completed 27 projects in the regions of Kuantan, Bera, Muadzam, Temerloh and Kuala Lipis in Pahang; Semaring in Terengganu; Gua Musang in Kelantan; Trolak in Perak, Serting in Negeri Sembilan, Sampadi and Miri in Sarawak as well as Sahabat and Kalabakan in Sabah.

There are still five ongoing projects, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the projects are on track despite a slight delay due to the movement control order.

“This agenda remains a top priority despite the challenges we are facing in many aspects. We recognise that our plantation workers are the backbone of the company and in this regard, we have been steadfast in taking concrete steps over the past several years to improve the amenities in our estates,” added Haris Fadzilah.

FGV operates 197 estates located throughout the Peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and Indonesia mainly under FGV Plantation (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. It also has other plantation companies including Pontian United Plantation in Sabah and Asian Plantations Limited in Sarawak.

Apart from the houses, FGV also built community and prayer halls, recreation fields, sundry shops and various amenities for the benefit of its workers.

In Sabah, FGV has collaborated with the Indonesian embassy to establish the Community Learning Centre (CLC) to allow their children to obtain basic education. There are 11 CLCs at its estates in Sabah – nine in Sahabat, one in Umas and one in Kalabakan, which received partial funding from FGV.

In the pipeline, Haris Fadzilah said FGV is embarking on the “Kedai FGV” project, whereby all of its estates will have a dedicated sundry shop or mini-mart to supply the workers with fresh produce as well as other products

“We are collaborating with either existing shop owners in the area or to convert unused buildings for the locals to operate,” he added.

The workers can use their FGV e-wallet at the Kedai FGV to make cashless purchases, which is another ongoing initiative by FGV for the empowerment of its workers, by enabling the workers to manage their finances more efficiently.

The FGV e-wallet system, which falls under the retention initiative of the Recruitment, Retention and Repatriation programme, was successfully rolled out since February 2020 in Gua Musang, Kelantan, involving 1,500 registered users in 11 of its estates.

By the first quarter of 2021, FGV aims to implement this system for its entire plantation sector including estates in Sabah and Sarawak.

“In today’s digital era, we are continuously pursuing valuable approaches in refining our operations through emerging technologies towards enhancing our workers’ benefits in line with international standards on labour practices.”