FGV shareholders approve all board fee resolutions at EGM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 99.96 per cent of shareholders have given the green light to six board fee resolutions at FGV Holdings Bhd’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) today, said group chief executive officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan.

He said after FGV’s annual general meeting (AGM) in June 2019, during which the resolutions on board remuneration were rejected, some discussions took place with the major shareholders to understand their concerns.

The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) which owns a 33.7 per cent stake in FGV, Koperasi Permodalan Felda Malaysia Bhd (KPF; 5.0 per cent), and the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT; 1.25 per cent) had rejected three resolutions pertaining to directors’ fees during the last AGM.

Hence, Haris Fadzilah said the new resolutions were made following the results of the discussions and also in line with other government-linked companies’ (GLCs) practices. - Bernama