FGV to expand animal feed business through nationwide distributorships

KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd will partner with more SME distributors in an effort to expand its animal feed and animal nutrition business, and to penetrate the nationwide market more effectively.

This week FGV through its subsidiary FGV Integrated Farming Holdings Sdn Bhd signed a distributor partnership agreement with My Agro Hub Resources to market an estimated of 30MT of formulated animal feed every month, for dairy cattle, beef cattle and goat farmers in Negeri Sembilan and Malacca.

FGV group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said under the integrated farming sector, animal nutrition and protein has been identified as an important revenue stream for the group.

“With abundance of raw materials coming from our palm oil plantations and mills, we can produce up to 400,000MT of highly nutritious animal feed every year. Internal sourcing of palm kernel expeller as one of the ingredient for our animal feed is important to ensure these feeds are manufactured with high standards to safeguard the quality and health of the livestock.

“Internal sourcing of the ingredient is also important for traceability, which is a key feature of our products. We know the source of the animal feeds,” said Haris Fadzilah in a statement today.

As an appointed distributor of FGV animal feed products, My Agro Hub will enjoy the benefits and tools provided by FGV. My Agro Hub will also be among the first few farms to test FGV’s soon-to-be launched formulated goat feed. Both parties are targeting local farmers as well as feed shops and retailers in Negeri Sembilan and Malacca. My Agro Hub is already supplying halal feed for the local farmers in the two states.

Earlier this year, FGV signed agreements with six distributors in the states of Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor and Kedah. FGV plans to double the number of distributors by the end of the year and to include distributors for the other states in Peninsular Malaysia. To increase market reach to farmers for its quality animal feed and animal nutrition, FGV would encourage more potential SME for each district to register with FGV as an appointed distributor.

With the encouraging growth in distributor partnerships, FGV is confident that the 50,000MT target for sales volume this year can be achieved.