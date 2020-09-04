FGV to implement e-wallet payroll by Q1’21

KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd aims to implement the electronic wallet (e-wallet) cashless payroll system for its entire plantation sector including estates in Sabah and Sarawak by the first quarter of 2021, which will save the group RM1 million annually in terms of payroll handling costs.

The e-wallet system, which falls under the retention initiative of the Recruitment, Retention and Repatriation (3R) programme, was successfully rolled out since February 2020 in Gua Musang, Kelantan, involving 1,500 registered users in 11 of its estates.

Group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said it is continuously pursuing valuable approaches in refining its operations through emerging technologies.

“As the backbone of our operations, we strive to enhance our workers’ benefits in line with international regulations on labour practices. The 3R programme demonstrates our commitment to, among others, responsible recruitment of foreign workers, strengthening of grievance mechanisms, improving monitoring systems and remediation and enhancing stakeholder engagement,” Haris Fadzilah said in a statement today.

Utilising the Merchantrade Money mobile application under Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd, FGV plantation workers are provided with a prepaid Visa card and an individual e-wallet account, which can be accessed easily via their mobile phones. This enables workers to conduct cashless transactions, perform remittance to their family members in their country of origin, purchase mobile prepaid and withdraw cash at any auto teller machines (ATM) and registered merchants.

Workers can also purchase groceries at designated FGV mini marts as well as selected local marts, which are appointed as FGV merchants in this cashless programme.

“As a forward-looking company, we believe that the e-wallet is a holistic financial solution for our workers to experience essential conveniences in everyday life and day-to-day transactions. It is also in line with the nation’s move towards being a cashless society,” Haris Fadzilah continued.

FGV provides e-wallet registration assistance for its plantation workers, and more functions will be developed in phases including e-attendance, e-grievance and e-learning.

While continuous measures are being put in place to ensure fair labour practices, FGV is also doubling its efforts in hiring more locals for its plantation workforce by offering training and attractive packages.

“We hope to attract more local workers to work with us in line with our aim to reduce 10% from the total of 32,000 foreign workers employed with FGV,” added Haris Fadzilah.