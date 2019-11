PETALING JAYA: Fibon Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Fibon Capital Sdn Bhd has entered into a memorandum of agreement with EZauto Asia Sdn Bhd to provide financing access and capitals solutions for the users of the EZAuto Platform.

According to its stock exchange filing, the agreement is meant to discuss, explore and collaborate on business opportunities for the EZAuto Platform users which are currently dependent on banks for their financing needs.

It said the agreement serves as an opportunity for Fibon to expand its financial services business, as the collaboration will allow the group the opportunity to provide financial assistance as an alternative financing option to users of the EZAuto Platform.

“The collaboration also serves as an opportunity for the company to extend other products and services within the company and EZAuto,” Fibon added.