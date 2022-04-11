FIM2022 focuses on more conducive franchise business ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: The 29th Franchise International Malaysia Exhibition and Conference 2022 (FIM2022) will focus on providing a conducive franchise business ecosystem to help local industry players strengthen their businesses at home and abroad after facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a media statement, FIM2022, which will be held on Sept 8 to 10 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), will be the official meeting place between industry players and potential investors and potential franchisees.

FIM2022 chairman Deric Yeo hopes that the organisation of FIM2022 will help franchise entrepreneurs to promote their products and services, as well as provide opportunities for franchise businesses to grow which in turn will contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

“This programme is also a one-stop centre to obtain various information on franchises and it is open to all communities including industry players, youth, retirees, women, students, and entrepreneurs who wish to grow their business through the franchise business format.

“It is the best platform for the public to get entrepreneurial information related to government assistance and incentives, support services, development activities and training programmes available in the franchise industry. This also encourages them to venture into franchise business,” he said.

The programme organised by the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs is also fully supported and recognised by the international franchise body World Franchise Council (WFC), Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation (APFC) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade).

FIM2022 has provided over 100 showrooms and has received encouraging response from franchise industry players such as Ayam Penyet Best, Boat Noodle, Daily Fresh, Global Art, Genius Aulad, Hot & Roll, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Laundrybar, Marrybrown, Myeongdong Topokki, Mail Boxes Etc, Oldtown White Coffee, Poney, Siti Khadijah and Smart Reader Kids.

Meanwhile, to add to the uniqueness of FIM2022 -- among the main activities provided are international exhibitions and conferences, franchise business opportunity workshops and franchise business matching sessions. - Bernama