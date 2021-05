PETALING JAYA: It is necessary for the government to provide various kinds of assistance, including financial aid, to help small-and-medium industries and the underprivileged group overcome present difficulties even if it means relying on a larger national debt, according to the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC).

“What is important is that the decision-making and application of such emergency funds must be transparent, efficient and targeted,” it said in a statement today.

MCCC noted that while having stricter standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections will cause suffering and even more economic losses to people and enterprises, this short-term loss is a necessary price for long-term safety.

Besides improving vaccine production capacity, MCCC believes that based on China’s successful experience against Covid-19, Malaysia should set up a joint special committee with China to strengthen the interaction and exchanges between the official agencies and pandemic experts in both countries.