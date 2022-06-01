Financial services veteran joins auction tech firm BidNow as corporate adviser

PETALING JAYA: Auction technology platform BidNow has appointed Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Azahari Kamil (pix) as its new corporate adviser with immediate effect.

His appointment is expected to spur the company’s growth and further develop its potential for auction sales.

In his new role, Mohamed Azahari will be contributing his experience in the corporate world to facilitate BidNow’s further expansion domestically and internationally, as well as lead the company towards an initial public offering stage.

Mohamed Azahari, who has previously held positions as CEO of Asian Finance Bank Bhd and group managing director of QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, has had a distinguished career in several industries such as financial services, property, F&B, education and more. Some of the other private and public organisations that he held senior management posts in prior to this include KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Berhad Group and Amanah Raya Group.

He is also currently a non-executive director in Aurelius Healthcare Sdn Bhd and SEG International Bhd, as well as corporate adviser to Titijaya Land Bhd, Ni Hsin Group Bhd and HCK Capital Group Bhd.

BidNow founder and CEO Frankie Goh said Mohamed Azahari’s reputation and his knowledge ensures that BidNow will be able to aggressively grow the platform regionally and eventually become a one-stop e-commerce bidding platform for sales of products and services.

“BidNow is not only a property auction trading platform in Malaysia, but is also an e-commerce marketplace for other items such as furniture and home appliances, motor vehicles, luxury goods, electronic gadgets, and soon – non-fungible tokens. Mohamed Azahari brings to the table a track record of identifying key growth strategies and positioning companies to be able to scale up into high-growth start-ups, and market leaders.”