PETALING JAYA: The financing of network equipment for Malaysia’s fifth generation (5G) network and infrastructure will be sourced from foreign and domestic institutions which Ericsson (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has undertaken to arrange as part of the agreement to supply, deliver and manage the entire 5G network, according to Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

“DNB will securitise future cashflows from its wholesale business with MNOs (mobile network operators) via sukuk to finance its other network operating expenditure and meet its obligations to repay financiers when it becomes due. Accordingly, there will be no government funding required for the 5G network rollout,“ it said in a statement today.

More than 60% of the spend on the network infrastructure will directly benefit bumiputra interests in the telecommunications industry and bumiputra contractors.

It said the design, build and maintenance of the Malaysian 5G network managed by Ericsson is estimated to cost RM11 billion, RM700 million lower than the total cost of ownership of the next closest bid.

“Ericsson’s network equipment, deployment services, and ongoing maintenance and network management cost of RM4 billion was the lowest. The balance of RM7 billion will cover network infrastructure costs from other parties comprising primarily tower rental and fibre leasing over a 10-year period.”

DNB said it has made “considerable progress” in rolling out the 5G network and infrastructure starting with the nationwide engagement of industry participants including the MNO tower and fibre owners. DNB and Ericsson are on track to launch Malaysia’s 5G network in areas within Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya by December 2021 with the objective of achieving 80% nationwide population coverage by 2024.

“In addition to the network investments, Ericsson is also committed to contribute to Malaysia’s knowledge economy, specific to job creation, 5G related knowledge building and other socio economic benefits which is estimated to be value d at RM4 billion over the life of the contract,“ it said.

Meanwhile, DNB dispelled queries and misinformed narratives on social media regarding the appointment of its tender process.

“The tender process was structured by an independent professional services firm, Ernst Young Consulting Sdn Bhd according to global standards and involved four panels, comprising some 50 local and international experts from across 10 countries with current 5G network rollout experience.”

It said the process began with the initial evaluation of 14 Network Equipment Providers after which, eight were shortlisted and invited to bid for the tender.

“Of the eight invited, only four submitted their bids. The tender evaluation team comprised internal and external independent industry experts and experienced professionals. The tender results were then deliberated extensively by the Board Tender Committee and the board of DNB. The strictest standards of governance were adopted throughout the tender process as advised and facilitated by EY Consulting,“ it said.