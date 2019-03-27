Financing not main constraint to SMEs’ business growth

PETALING JAYA: Financing is not the main constraint to small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) business growth, but factors associated with operating and business conditions, namely increasing competition, fluctuating demand, rising input costs as well as labour costs.

In its Financial Stability and Payment Systems Report, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said according to a survey it conducted last year, difficulty in accessing sufficient financing was ranked low, second to last out of the nine constraints identified by SMEs.

Findings from the survey revealed that financing barriers faced by SMEs are mainly related to documentation, costs as well as business viability.

SMEs that experienced rejections of their financing applications cited insufficient documentation, cash flow to meet repayments and non-viable business plans as the main reasons for rejection.

About 46% of the respondents stated that the financing products offered by financial institutions did not meet their business needs due to high financing costs, insufficient financing amount and onerous documentation requirements.

The average financing rate that respondents were willing to pay was 3.88%, well below the average lending rates to SMEs of 6.18% at the time of the survey (Q2 2018).

The challenges raised by businesses in the survey point to opportunities for improvements in the on-boarding process of financial institutions (including documentation requirements) and financial management capabilities of SMEs to enhance their creditworthiness, it added.

A total of 1,529 SME businesses participated in the survey. The survey is part of the central bank’s ongoing efforts to promote continued access to financing for SMEs.